Surya Namaskara marks Ratha Saptami

February 4, 2025

Mysuru: On account of Ratha Saptami, Mass Surya Namaskara and Surya Yagna was organised by Mysuru Yoga Okkuta at the premises of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple, Mysore Palace North Gate in city this morning.

Over 500 yoga enthusiasts, including elders, children and foreigners, performed Mass Surya Namaskara for 108 times, along with the chanting of vedic hymns for equal number of times, from 5.45 am to 7.45 am.

Senior journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar, who took part in the programme, addressed the gathering on the significance of Surya Namaskara.

“Surya Namaskara, which invigorates energy is not restricted to caste and creed. Yogasana helps in maintaining physical and mental health. In this wake, everybody should practice yoga, which plays a significant role in keeping people’s health,” he said.

Ratha Saptami, also called Magha Saptami, is a Hindu festival that falls on the seventh day (Saptami) in the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month Magha. It is symbolically represented in the form of the Sun God Surya turning his ratha (chariot) drawn by seven horses (representing the seven colours) towards the Northern hemisphere, in a north-easternly direction. It also marks the birth of Surya and is hence also celebrated as Surya Jayanti (the Sun God’s birthday).

Ratha Saptami is symbolic of the change of season to spring and the start of the harvesting season. For most Indian farmers, it is an auspicious beginning of the New Year. The festival is observed by all Hindus in their houses and in innumerable temples dedicated to Surya, across India.

