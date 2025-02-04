Kodava Peace March retains momentum on Day-3

February 4, 2025

Kodava Muslim community expresses solidarity

Ponnampet: The third day of the ‘Kodavame Baalo Padayatra,’ a peace march from Kutta to Madikeri advocating for the Constitutional rights and unique cultural identity of the Kodava community, began from Ponnampet Kodava Samaja this morning.

By joining the march, participants are setting new records for a foot march, as Kodavas and Kodava language speakers set aside social, organisational and political differences to march towards Madikeri.

The march, which commenced on Feb. 2 from Kutta, reached T. Shettigeri on the first day. On Feb. 3, it continued from T. Shettigeri to Ponnampet. Today, participants paid homage at Ponnampet, garlanding the statues of the town’s founder, Diwan Cheppudira Ponnappa, and Mahatma Gandhi before proceeding to Gonikoppa. After lunch at Gonikoppa, the marchers are scheduled to reach Bittangala by evening.

The massive foot march to protest the oppression of Kodavas will culminate on Feb. 7 at the district headquarters in Madikeri, where over 40,000 people are expected to attend. The overwhelming response from Kodavas and Kodava speakers indicates a massive gathering on the final day.

Throughout the march, Kodavas are showcasing their pride in their culture and identity. Despite the scorching heat, men, women and children — some in traditional attire and others in plain clothes — are marching silently, seeking to safeguard their cultural identity and community rights as enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Traditional welcome

The march stands against political and administrative neglect, unchecked migration, cultural and geographical loss and the denial of Kodavas’ right to practice their customs and traditions in their homeland. The camaraderie within the community has been evident, with local elders, women, family Thakkas and village elders, and community heads wholeheartedly supporting the cause.

Hospitality, an inherent trait of the Kodavas, was on full display over the past two days, as participants were spontaneously offered food and shelter all along the route. They were traditionally welcomed at various points where heads of families and aged women blessed the walkers.

A key highlight of Day-2 was the red-carpet welcome at Thuppanani and Biloor Junction leading to Hudikeri, where lunch was served at Kodava Samaja. The marchers also received warm support from Theethira family.

At Mapillethod, Kodava Muslim Alira family extended a hearty welcome, with Muslim community members gathering in large numbers to express their support. They provided snacks, buttermilk, tea and coffee, to marchers in a show of solidarity.