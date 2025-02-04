Mysuru District Minister meets Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Bylakuppe

February 4, 2025

Monastics from Mongolia arrive at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery to seek vows

Mysuru: Social Welfare and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa met the 14th Tibetan spiritual leader, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, in Bylakuppe near Periyapatna yesterday and inquired about his health.

The Minister engaged in a meaningful conversation with the Dalai Lama about his efforts in promoting social peace and spreading the teachings of Buddha. He also listened to the Dalai Lama’s requests and graciously accepted his hospitality.

During the visit, the Minister and his entourage toured the Buddhist temples in Bylakuppe, a significant site dedicated to Buddha’s teachings. Expressing his appreciation for local community’s dedication to Buddhism, he discussed the importance of cultivating a “land of Buddha” with Buddhist monks.

The Minister also addressed several specific requests related to Tibetan residential area. Yesterday, the Dalai Lama bestowed full ordination (Gelong) vows upon 51 monks from Sera Jey Monastery and DzongkarChoede Monastery at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery.

Mongolian monks

Meanwhile, the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery recently welcomed monastics from Mongolia. The visit marks a significant and auspicious moment in the longstanding relationship between Mongolia and the lineage of the Dalai Lama. In a welcoming address, Venerable Tenzin Yarphel Rinpoche emphasised the historical and spiritual ties that have flourished for centuries between the institutions.

He noted that the presence of the Mongolian monastics, who have come to take monastic vows from His Holiness the Dalai Lama, symbolises the continuation of this deep spiritual connection and underscores the enduring values of compassion, wisdom, and mutual respect that both communities hold dear.

He further expressed the monastery’s eagerness to learn from the rich spiritual heritage of the Mongolian monks. The delegation has assured to work together to honour the shared legacy of Buddhism. Venerable Zeekyab Rinpoche, Abbot and Kelkhang Rinpoche, General Secretary, also welcomed the Mongolian monks.