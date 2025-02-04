Allegations of acquiring benami property: Fresh complaint against CM Siddaramaiah, family

February 4, 2025

Mysuru: Even as the Lokayukta Police and Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations are underway regarding the illegal allotment of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi under the controversial 50:50 ratio, RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has made another serious allegation that Siddaramaiah and his family have committed yet another land scam.

Snehamayi Krishna has filed a complaint, along with supporting documents against Siddaramaiah’s family at the Lokayukta Office on Dewan’s Road in city, submitting it to Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) T.J. Udesh.

Krishna has alleged that similar to the 3.16-acre land scam in Kesare village (Survey No. 464) in lieu of which 14 sites in Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stage were allotted to Parvathi, Siddaramaiah’s family has acquired another benami property.

One acre purchased at Alanahalli

He stated that Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, purchased one acre of land in Alanahalli village (Survey No. 113/4) on Dec. 15, 1983. Later, using his influence and political clout, Siddaramaiah facilitated the alienation of this land on June 22, 2006, Snehamayi Krishna has alleged.

Snehamayi Krishna has alleged that Mallikarjunaswamy later gifted the land to Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, as ‘Arishina Kumkuma’ (a customary gift) on Oct. 20, 2010 and had the transfer officially registered. He further alleged that within a month, Parvathi transferred the same property to her son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, through a Gift Deed on Nov. 11, 2010.

Krishna stated that after the property was transferred within Siddaramaiah’s family, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah registered a sale deed on March 23, 2011. However, it remains unclear to whom the land was sold.

Agricultural land classification

Amid these developments, the RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops) for the one-acre land in Alanahalli village (Survey No. 113/4) still lists it as agricultural land belonging to Mallikarjunaswamy, raising further questions, he said.

Snehamayi Krishna pointed out that as per the gazette notification issued on July 11, 1996, this land had been acquired by the MUDA. Despite the alienation order issued in 2006, the land registration record (Khata) continues under Mallikarjunaswamy’s name as agricultural land, raising questions about the legitimacy of the transaction.

He further noted that the same land was officially transferred through registered documents — first to Parvathi on Oct. 20, 2010, then to Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Nov. 11, 2010 and finally to another party (land registration records of this are unclear as of now) on March 23, 2011.

Snehamayi Krishna questioned why the Khata of the said land still remains in the name of Mallikarjunaswamy as agricultural land, despite the alienation order issued in 2006.

Questions raised on influence

He further stated that although a final notification for land acquisition was issued in 1996, it remains unclear when and for what reason the acquisition was revoked. He also raised concerns about whose influence was used to withdraw the land from acquisition.

Snehamayi Krishna questioned CM Siddaramaiah on why he never disclosed details about the 3.16-acre land in Kesare village (Survey No. 464) until now, despite publicly stating that Mallikarjunaswamy had transferred this land to Parvathi through a Gift Deed.

He further urged a comprehensive investigation into how many properties or assets Mallikarjunaswamy has purchased similarly and how many of them were later transferred to CM’s wife Parvathi.

Snehamayi Krishna has stated that it has come to light that Siddaramaiah has used his influence to conduct illegal transactions in the names of his family members through benami deals. He has requested that this issue be incorporated into the investigation of the case (First Information Report) number 11/2024 — regarding Kesare land under Survey Number 464 — which he has already filed with the Lokayukta Police.

He also warned that legal action will be initiated through the Court of Law if there is any delay in the Lokayukta Police investigation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family are being unfairly targeted. Are Siddaramaiah and his family not allowed to purchase anything? Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, received land as a gift from her maternal home as part of the ‘Arishina Kumkuma’ ritual, yet accusations of acquiring benami land are being made against the family. Snehamayi Krishna has been filing complaints daily, digging into the personal matters of Siddaramaiah’s family. Leaving other politicians aside, why is he targeting only Siddaramaiah’s family? It is essential to investigate who is backing Snehamayi Krishna in these constant complaints against the Siddaramaiah family. It is crucial to have a thorough investigation against Snehamayi Krishna. I will soon meet CM Siddaramaiah to discuss and decide on taking legal action against him. —M. Lakshmana, KPCC Spokesperson

Perhaps the complaint has been submitted to the Tapal Division of the Mysuru Lokayukta Police. I will have to respond after reading the contents of the complaint. —T.J. Udesh, Lokayukta SP, Mysuru