Fruits not an easy buy for now

February 4, 2025

Mysuru: With the rise in temperature level, there has been a spurt in the prices of fruits, especially apple, pomegranate and butter fruits, the prices of which are burning holes in the pocket of buyers.

Ahead of summer, when the maximum temperature will be naturally high, fruits, fruit juices and tender coconuts are much in demand, leading to the rise in the prices of fruits at least by 50 percent. Apple which was sold at Rs. 100 – Rs. 120 per kg in the markets just a month ago, is now being sold at Rs. 240 – Rs. 280 per kg. If one wants a tasty and fresh apple, they have to cough up not less than Rs. 300 per kg. Similarly, Pomegranate is being sold in the range of Rs. 200 – Rs. 280, Butter Fruit- Rs. 400, Pineapple – Rs. 60, Sweet Lime (Mosambi) – Rs. 80, Orange – Rs. 60 – Rs. 80, Dragon Fruit – Rs. 200 and Mango – Rs. 360. Except Grape, the price of almost all other fruits, have hit the roof.

The season of apple, butter fruit and orange is over, impacting the supply of fruits, causing a spurt in their prices due to short supply in the market. For now, imported fruits are available in the market and the prices vary as per the demand, said M.D. Younis, a fruit vendor at Devaraja Market in city.

Another vendor Shivakumar told Star of Mysore that, Yelakki and Nanjangud Rasabale varieties of banana are being sold in the range of Rs. 100 – Rs. 120 per kg.

While the rise in prices of fruits is here to stay for some time, on the other hand, the prices of essential commodities have decreased, bringing relief to the households. Dry Chilli Powder is sold at Rs. 150 – Rs. 155 per kg against the earlier price of Rs. 180 – Rs. 190, Byadagi Chilli – Rs. 260 per kg against earlier Rs. 300, but the prices of wheat and sooji (rava) have gone a bit high.

Depending on the quality, Togari Bele is being sold in the range of Rs. 120 – Rs. 150 per kg, Hesaru Kalu – Rs. 108 – Rs. 1187, Uddina Bele – Rs. 130 – Rs. 135, Kadale Bele – Rs. 105. The prices of rice including Rajamudi variety have decreased by Rs. 5 – Rs. 10, said Harsha, at trader at Duplin Complex.

Shalini, an oil merchant said, the prices of edible oil and ghee remain stagnant, without any increase or decrease in their prices.

Coconut, heavier on wallet

In the last few days, coconut is being sold at a record price, bringing smile on the faces of coconut growers, but denting the pockets of buyers. The coconut is being sold at Rs. 60 – Rs. 65 per kg in the market, owing to the short supply of coconut and huge demand for tender coconut, said Vinod, a coconut vendor at Devaraja Market. Till a few days ago, the big size coconut was sold at Rs. 30 per kg, which is now being sold at Rs. 50 per kg and the small size coconut is being sold at Rs. 20 – Rs. 30 per kg. Along with coconut, the price of copra has also increased.

Buyers worried…

With the months till Ashada in the month of June and July, considered to be auspicious for marriage and other auspicious ceremonies, the people are worried over the steep rise in the prices of coconut. Coconut is a must for distributing Phala and Thamboola for the guests and for preparing various delicacies in ceremonies, but the price is a matter for concern. Karnataka, is known for producing huge quantity of coconut in the country. However, the gap between the production and demand from across the State, remains huge. With Shivarathri and Ugadi festivals slated to be held next, the price of coconut is expected to increase further, along with the prices of fruits, it is said.

Fall in veggie prices, a relief

Amid the spurt in fruit and coconut prices, the dip in the rates of vegetables has brought relief to the people. Onion has witnessed a slump again with the spicy vegetable being sold at Rs. 100 for three-and-a-half kg to 3 kg, Garlic – Rs. 180 – Rs. 200, Potato – Rs. 30, Carrot – Rs. 20, Beetroot – Rs. 20, Beans – Rs. 30, Drumstick – Rs. 160, Cabbage and Cauliflower – Rs. 30, Capsicum – Rs. 60, Chilli – Rs. 80, Ash Gourd – Rs. 40, Ladies Finger – Rs. 60 and lemon Rs. 10 for four medium sized fruit.