108 Surya Namaskara performed at Palace North Gate

January 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: On account of 22nd anniversary of Mysore Yoga Okkuta, 108 Surya Namaskara and Surya Yagna were performed on the premises of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Mysore Palace North Gate this morning.

Over 500 people performed the Asanas at the annual event organised by Mysore Yoga Okkuta, from 5.45 am to 7.20 am.

Mayor Shivakumar, who inaugurated the event, explained the significance of performing Surya Namaskara on Rathasaptami festival and especially Yogasana for better health.

Mysore Yoga Okkuta Hon. President Dr. A.S. Chandrashekar, President T. Jalendra Kumar, Working Presidents Dr. B.P. Murthy and Shantaramu, Vice-Presidents M.S. Ramesh and M.S. Shivaprakash and Secretary K.G. Devaraj and Yoga instructor Asha were present.

TOMORROW (Jan. 29)

Yoga Federation of Mysuru  Trust, in association with Mysore Palace Board, has organised 108 Mass Surya Namaskara at Palace premises tomorrow (Jan. 29) from 5.30 am to 7.30 am.

Searching