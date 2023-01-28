Govt. chalking out plans to contain man-wild animal conflict: CM

January 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the Government was working out viable plans for ending man-wild animal conflict, which is increasing by the day in the State, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that District-level Task Force has been formed in all districts for containing the menace, which has scared people, especially villagers.

Speaking to press persons at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli here yesterday afternoon, Bommai, who was here to inaugurate an agricultural expo at Maharaja’s College Grounds later in the afternoon, said that the Task Force will study animal behaviour and track their movement.

The Task Force will also study why wild animals are venturing into human habitats, their attack on people, cattle and other livestock and such other issues. Overall, a comprehensive plan will be prepared for containing the conflict, which has resulted in loss of lives of men and cattle.

Commenting on the State budget, Bommai said that this year’s budget will surely be a common man’s budget incorporating many welfare schemes and developmental plans.

Replying to a question on the Opposition’s charge that the Government has failed on all fronts and was incompetent to tackle challenges, Bommai asserted that the Government has implemented most of last year’s Budget announcements almost in full. Brushing aside the Opposition’s criticism, Bommai said that he will spell out in detail the Government’s implementation of last year’s budget and other programmes in the forthcoming Legislature Session.

Reacting to reports of dissidence breaking out in Mandya Unit of the party regarding change of District in-Charge Minister there, the CM dismissed such reports and said that the new In-Charge Minister R. Ashoka has been tasked with organising the party there on a war-footing to keep the party in good stead ahead of the forthcoming polls.

Bommai later paid visit to the residence of acclaimed writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa at Kuvempunagar and felicitated him on his being conferred with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in the country. The CM also visited the residences of Padma Shri awardees in city — veteran Archaeological Chemist S. Subbaraman at Gangothri Layout and Independent Scientist and Food Expert Dr. Khader Valli Dudekula in T.K. Layout — and felicitated them.