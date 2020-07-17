Last Ashada Friday rituals held amid absence of devotees
Last Ashada Friday rituals held amid absence of devotees

July 17, 2020

MP Shobha Karandlaje climbs steps to seek blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst the ban on entry of devotees as a crowd-control measure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Fourth and last Ashada Friday was celebrated in a simple and symbolic manner at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill this morning.

The rituals began as early at 4.30 am with priests, under the guidance of the Temple Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dikshit, performing Mahanyasapoorvaka Abhisheka, Rudrabhisheka and other associated poojas. After completion of all the customary rituals the Temple was opened at 7 am, following which the presiding deity, decorated in ‘Simhavahini Alankara’ was taken around in a procession within the temple premises. After Mahamangalarathi, the Temple was closed at about 8 am.

MP climbs steps

In keeping with her vow of visiting the Hill Temple every year during Ashada month, Udupi-Chikkamagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje climbed the steps of Chamundi Hill in the early morning chill and had Darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari. She was accompanied by Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman B.P. Manjunath and a few other local BJP leaders.

It may be mentioned here that Shobha has been visiting the Hill Temple at least once a year after she donned the role of Mysuru District Minister for some time when the BJP Government headed by B.S. Yediyurappa first came to power over a decade ago.

Former MLA denied entry

Even as BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje succeeded in visiting the Hill Temple by climbing steps, former K.R. MLA M.K. Somashekar and some Corporators who wanted to visit the Hill Temple by road on the last Ashada Friday, were denied permission by the Police. 

The vehicles of the former MLA, the Corporators and a few residents were stopped by the Police at the entry gate on the main road leading from the foothill. Also, public were seen arguing with the Police on the special permission being given to VIPs amidst the ban on entry of devotees. 

No entry for devotees till July 20

As a crowd management measure, the District Administration has extended the ban on entry of devotees to Chamundeshwari Temple till July 20. Accordingly, the Temple will be shut for devotees from today, the last Ashada Friday, till July 20.  The District Administration has already banned the entry of devotees on Saturdays and Sundays during the Ashada month. The Temple will re-open                                                                                 only on July 21.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Last Ashada Friday rituals held amid absence of devotees”

  1. Mann Ki Baat!! says:
    July 17, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    “BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje succeeded in visiting the Hill Temple.
    The vehicles of the former MLA, the Corporators and a few residents were stopped by the Police at the entry gate on the main road leading from the foothill. Also, public were seen arguing with the Police on the special permission being given to VIPs amidst the ban on entry of devotees”

    Note the interesting fact s from above:
    1. Shobha Karandlaje , a sitting MP, has been very close to Yeddi the RSS Cheddi for many many years! Hence, entry to the temple is assured!
    2. The others who were denied entry were a bunch of former MLA, for mer corporators, and a few residents
    In India, says PM Modi often boastsing to any world leader who is listening asserting is a land of rich an ancient culture and tradition, where only noble thoughts and actions occur!
    the 1 above, is an example of that noble action!
    Again, one rule for VIPs and another rule for ordinary Indians.
    This is independent India! Jai Hind!

    Reply

