KSRTC Mysuru suspends bus services to Bengaluru

July 17, 2020

No buses to Mangaluru, Udupi and Manipal also

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the enforcement of a week-long (July 14 to 22) total lockdown in COVID-19 Hotspot Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural Districts as a measure to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic, the KSRTC Mysuru Rural Division has suspended bus services to Bengaluru city and other places in the two districts, till July 22.

KSRTC Mysuru Rural Divisional Controller Srinivas told Star of Mysore that due to the complete lockdown in Bengaluru city, bus services to Bengaluru has been stopped from Wednesday morning itself.

Pointing out that the KSRTC used to operate about 220 to 240 trips to Bengaluru everyday, he said that to and fro bus operations have been completely suspended on account of the lockdown from early morning of July 15. However, buses are operating to destinations such as Mandya, Maddur, Channapatna and Ramanagara, which come on Bengaluru Highway. But only a handful number of trips are being operated to these destinations as there are hardly a few passengers, he added.

Srinivas further said that buses to coastal destinations such as Mangaluru, Udupi and Manipal too have been suspended for lack of passengers. Barring trips to destinations in Kodagu, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts, the KSRTC has been operating very few buses to long destinations in the past couple of weeks, he added.