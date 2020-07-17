Chaiwalas asked to shut shop until further orders
July 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has ordered the closure of tea stalls in Mysuru due to Coronavirus scare. 

The MCC has taken this decision as many people were seen standing in front of tea stalls in violation of COVID-19 protocols.

The order to this effect was issued by MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde yesterday. As per the order, tea shops including road side stalls on footpaths have been ordered to shut shop till further orders. 

Despite several measures being taken by the MCC and the District Administration to control the spread of COVID-19, it has come to notice that the social distancing has been given a go by in such shops. 

Many customers are seen gathering in groups in such shops smoking and chatting and at the same time sipping tea. This is a high-risk activity as the chances of infection spreading are more. Customers do not wear masks and vendors do not maintain hygiene at such shops, the order stated. 

Officials said that the MCC has taken this decision as groups of 10 to 20 persons are always seen at tea stalls at any given  point of time. 

