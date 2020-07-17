Mysore University VC writes letter to Govt. seeking fresh dates for K-SET exam
July 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the University of Mysore (UoM) postponing the conduct of K-SET (Karnataka State Eligibility Test) exam three times due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar has written to the Government seeking to conduct the exam either on Aug. 30 or Sept. 9. 

The UoM is the Nodal Authority for conducting the K-SET,   which is meant for appointment of Assistant Professors in First Grade Colleges across  the State.

The University which had invited applications for the exam in March, had subsequently extended the deadline for submission of the same twice and also postponed the exam date thrice, on account of the spread of COVID-19.

Now, following an UGC directive to the University to complete the K-SET process by the end of September, Prof. Hemantha Kumar has sought  permission of the Government to conduct the exam either on Aug.30 or Sep.9, it is learnt.

