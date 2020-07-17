130 persons including five pregnant women test positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru

July 17, 2020

Mandya reports 11 fresh cases with one death; Kodagu sees 18 and Chamarajanagar sees 16 fresh Corona cases

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district has reported 130 fresh COVID-19 positive cases yesterday which included five pregnant women thus bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,320.

A total of 531 patients have been discharged so far including 28 patients yesterday and there are 739 active cases in the district. Three COVID deaths were reported bringing the total number of deaths to 50 and a total of 96 new Containment Zones have been announced, according to the media bulletin last evening.

According to the State media bulletin last evening, the following are the current statistics related to COVID-19 in Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts.

Mandya

The district reported 11 fresh COVID cases yesterday bring the total positive cases to 798. A total of 579 patients including 27 yesterday have been discharged. There are 217 active cases and one COVID death was reported yesterday bringing the total deaths to two.

Kodagu

Kodagu district saw 18 fresh COVID cases yesterday bringing the total to 236. As many as 46 patients were discharged yesterday and the total number of patients discharged so far stands at 114 with 119 active cases remaining. The total COVID related deaths is three.

Live COVID information by DC on facebook

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Annies Kanmani Joy will be providing COVID-19 related information live on facebook today from 7 pm to 8 pm, according to Kodagu District Administration.

Chamarajanagar

Sixteen fresh COVID cases have been reported from Chamarajanagar thus bringing the total number of positive cases to 212. A total of 116 patients have been discharged so far including six yesterday.

There are a total of 93 active cases remaining and three COVID deaths have been reported in the district so far.