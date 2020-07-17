Digital learning classes by SVM to bridge teacher-student gap
News

Digital learning classes by SVM to bridge teacher-student gap

July 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Sharada Vidya Mandir (SVM), Sri Jayachamarajendra PU College, Mysuru, is conducting digital learning classes to provide education solution to students through its new video-taped digitalised classes. Technology should be utilised in such difficult times (COVID-19) which could be a simple solution for a number of students who can be educated by staying at home safe and study.

The gap between the teachers and students is bridged with the help of technology at SVM. The lessons are video-taped and uploaded to the Google drive and the sharable link of the video is sent to the students.

This system of communication with students is user (students) and teacher-friendly. Students can download and watch the video whenever they can and also repeat it for any clarification. This method helps students who cannot afford Wi-Fi, Internet or attend online classes, and also helps students in rural areas who face electricity and internet issues.

WhatsApp group

In this regard, SVM has also formed a CET, NEET and JEE WhatsApp group where students receive synopsis, MCQs and answer key on daily basis and the progress of the students are often checked in video calling and discussing with the teachers over call, said C. Sagar Chakravarthy, Acting Principal of Sharada Vidya Mandir.

Digital learning is different from the traditional face-to-face teaching. The importance of the teacher being there and being mentally present with the students at least on their computer screen or mobile phones is more important than nothing, said a student of the institution.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching