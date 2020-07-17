Public entry to V.V. Puram, Vijayanagar Police Stations restricted

July 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Entry of public to V.V. Puram and Vijayanagar Police Stations has been restricted as one Police personnel each at the two Police Stations have tested positive for COVID-19.

The primary contacts of the two Cops have been put under Home Quarantine and the COVID affected Cops are admitted to the COVID Hospital. To prevent the spread of the virus, both the Police Stations have been sprayed with disinfectant and completely sanitised.

The entry gates of both the Police Stations have been closed and entry of public to both the Stations has been restricted. Only complaints which are serious in nature will be accepted at the kiosk installed at the entrance of both the Police Stations.

Police personnel serving at the two Police Stations have been directed to wear masks and hand gloves before entering the Police Stations and have been instructed to compulsorily maintain social distance while working.

As the number of COVID positive cases is increasing day-by-day in the district, more Police personnel are contracting the virus. Recently, a Probationary Dy.SP and a cook working for a senior IPS Officer had tested positive for COVID-19.