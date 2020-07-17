Public entry to V.V. Puram, Vijayanagar Police Stations restricted

Mysore/Mysuru: Entry of public to V.V. Puram and Vijayanagar Police Stations has been restricted as one Police personnel each at the two Police Stations have tested positive for COVID-19.
The primary contacts of the two Cops have been put under Home Quarantine and the COVID affected Cops are admitted to the COVID Hospital. To prevent the spread of the virus, both the Police Stations have been sprayed with disinfectant and completely sanitised.
The entry gates of both the Police Stations have been closed and entry of public to both the Stations has been restricted. Only complaints which are serious in nature will be accepted at the kiosk installed at the entrance of both the Police Stations.
Police personnel serving at the two Police Stations have been directed to wear masks and hand gloves before entering the Police Stations and have been instructed to compulsorily maintain social distance while working.
As the number of COVID positive cases is increasing day-by-day in the district, more Police personnel are contracting the virus. Recently, a Probationary Dy.SP and a cook working for a senior IPS Officer had tested positive for COVID-19.
When the public are being harassed by lathi wielding police directed by their officers, not following the Covid-19 rules of wearing masks and observing the social distancing and a deputy SP flouted these rules . “”Police personnel serving at the two Police Stations have been directed to wear masks and hand gloves before entering the Police Stations and have been instructed to compulsorily maintain social distance while working”
Wonderful , but typical India. One rules for them:the minister and the police and another for the common people. ” Do as I say, but do not do what I do”,s the officlal mantra.
Typical Independent India! Jai Hind!