15 extra days of festive lights to dazzle Mysuru

September 8, 2025

Mysuru: In a move to make this year’s Dasara more spectacular, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has decided to extend the city’s festive illumination by an additional 15 days beyond the main festivities.

The 2025 Dasara will kick off on Sept. 22, culminating with Jumboo Savari on Oct. 2. To heighten Mysuru’s festive atmosphere, CESC has drawn up an elaborate lighting plan featuring decorative illumination across 136-km of city roads, lighting up 118 traffic circles and installing over 60 thematic light structures.

Acting on the directive of CM Siddaramaiah, the illumination will continue for 15 days after Jumboo Savari to keep the festive spirit alive.

With Dasara being one of Karnataka’s most celebrated events, Mysuru is expected to draw visitors not just from across the State but also from other parts of India and abroad.

The extended illumination is aimed at sustaining tourist interest even after the festivities conclude, said CESC Chairman K.M. Munigopal Raju.