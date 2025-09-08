Vedike calls out injustice to Madiga community

September 8, 2025

Mysuru: Expressing concern that the Adi Andhra, Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida castes may use the Madiga SC inner reservation quota, thereby depriving truly deserving communities of education and job opportunities, the Karnataka Samajika Nyayapara Vakeelara Vedike has urged the State Government to create a separate quota for these three castes.

Speaking at a round-table meeting held at a private hotel here yesterday, Vedike President and senior advocate, S. Arun Kumar, said that the combined population of these communities is 4.65 lakh in the State.

“These communities have been given the choice to claim a reservation under either the ‘Madiga’ or ‘Holeya’ categories in the recently announced inner reservation quota. As competition is higher among the Holeya community, the three Adi Dravida castes may opt to seek reservation under the ‘Madiga’ quota, which is socially and economically weaker. This will rob the Madigas of opportunities and sound a death knell for their upliftment,” he said.

Arun Kumar asserted, population of ‘Madigas’ is four lakh higher than that of ‘Holeyas’ across Karnataka. “In accordance with the population ratio, ‘Madigas’ should have received 6 percent reservation, while ‘Holeyas’ should have been allocated 5%. However, due to political pressure, the Government has granted 6 percent to ‘Holeyas’, which is unjust,” he alleged.

Vedike Secretary Rajendra Boodithittu highlighted anomalies in the A, B and C group classifications, pointing out that ‘Madigas’ number 34 lakh Statewide, yet the Government has placed ‘Holeyas’, who are far fewer, on an equal footing. “This categorisation is completely flawed and unfair,” he said.

Vedike office-bearers Shivappa, Suvarna, Arun, Parashuram, Dasaiah, Shivakumar M. Belthur, M.R. Surendra Kumar, Nagamma, Mellahalli Shivanna, Chikkanna, M. Dasaiah, Malappa Kurki, S. Raju, Mallaraju, Siddaiah, Puttaraju, Arpitha, Dhanalaksmi, Praveen Kumar and others were present.