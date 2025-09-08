Veerashaiva-Lingayats must avoid ‘Hindu’ tag: Mahasabha

September 8, 2025

Bengaluru: The Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha has urged members of the community to enter only ‘Veerashaiva-Lingayat’ in the religion column of the upcoming Socio-Economic and Educational Survey (Caste Census), instead of writing ‘Hindu.’ The survey will be conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes from Sept. 22 to Oct. 7.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru yesterday, Eshwar Khandre, General Secretary of the Mahasabha and Karnataka Forest Minister, stressed that community members must carefully specify their religion as Veerashaiva-Lingayat.

“Asserting that Veerashaiva-Lingayat Dharma has no connection with Hindu Sanatana Dharma, Khandre urged all members to avoid mentioning Hinduism in the religion column. This survey is not meant for issuing caste certificates but for gathering comprehensive data on the caste, financial and educational status of the State’s seven crore population. The collected data will help the Government design targeted welfare programmes,” he said.

Khandre also cautioned members to be extremely careful while providing information to enumerators to ensure accurate documentation.

Mahasabha State President Shankar Bidari, a former IPS officer, echoed this view, stating that in earlier surveys, Veerashaivas and Lingayats were grouped as one caste and their religion was not recognised as separate. “The time has now come for Veerashaiva-Lingayat to be officially recognised as a distinct religion,” he asserted.

Highlighting the socio-economic diversity within the community, Bidari pointed out that there are backward, more backward, and most backward sections among Veerashaiva-Lingayats. He urged the Government to categorise them appropriately for equitable welfare benefits.

Mahasabha office-bearers Renuka Prasanna and Veena Kashappanavar were also present at the press meet.