15th Anniversary celebrations of Laya Vidya Pratishtana on Feb. 4, 5

February 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 15th Anniversary of Laya Vidya Pratishtana, Mysuru, will be celebrated in association with the Kannada and Culture Department at Ganabharathi’s Veene Seshanna Bhavana in Kuvempunagar on Feb. 4 and 5.

Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramadas will inaugurate the event at 4 pm tomorrow.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Swarna Nrusimha Datta Sai Peetika Seva Trust’s Sri Arjuna Guruji will grace the occasion. District Co-operative Union President H.V. Rajeev, Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions Hon. Secretary R. Vasudev Bhat and GSS Yogic Research Foundation Director Yogatma Srihari will be the chief guests.

‘Haridasamrutha,’ a devotional music programme by Dr. Vidyabhushan will be held at 7 pm.

The valedictory will be held at 5.30 pm on Feb. 5. Sri Arjuna Guruji will grace the occasion. Ganabharathi Hon. President Dr. C.G. Narasimhan, H.V. Rajeev and Kannada and Culture Department, Mysuru, Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan will be the chief guests.

Mysore Royal Family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will be the guest of honour.

Noted Sugama Sangeetha artiste H.R. Leelavathi, Bharatanatyam exponent Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy, Mridanga exponent Vid. Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma and Tabla exponent Vid. B.S. Venugopala Raju will be felicitated on the occasion.

‘Laya Lahari’ instrumental music programme will be held at 6.30 pm. Ensemble: B.S. Venugopala Raju, R. Raghunath and S. Nagaraj (Tabla), H.L. Shivashankaraswamy (Mridanga and Konnakol), R. Karthik (Kanjira), S. Srinivasan (Ghata), V.S. Ramesh (Morching), H.L. Anantha Krishnaswamy, Guru Dutt and A. Amogha Varsha (Nadapunja), M. Mahadev (Dholak), M. Narayan (Dolu), R. Rangaswamy (Nagaswara), Karthik Mani (Drums), M. Krishna Chaitanya (Chande), Sandesh and troupe (Tamate), Raghunandan Rao and Anush Shetty (Rhythm pad), Sameer Rao (Bansuri), Dr. Jyotsna Srikanth (Violin), Sangeeth Thomas and Purushotham Kiragasur (Keyboard), Pradeep Kiggal (Bass Guitar) and M.S. Keerthana (Vocals).

The programme will be compered by G.N. Manjunath and Dr. Deepika Pandurangi; sound and lights by A.P. Srinivas; photo and videography by K.B. Mahesh Kumar; light design by M. Dwarakanath and design printing by Manjunath.

For details, call Ph: 0821-2362781 or Mob: 94484-33988, according to a press release.