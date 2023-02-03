Kadamba State-level solo women’s theatre festival begins

February 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day State-level solo women’s theatre festival organised by Kadamba Ranga Vedike in association with Kannada and Culture Department began at Kirurangamandira in Kalamandira premises here on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating the festival by beating the drum, senior theatre artiste Sundarashri said it is heartening to note that women artistes have excelled in monologues and wished them all success.

Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Matapathi said that in the past, men used to don the roles of women. But the participation of more number of women artistes has given the theatre a new look, she observed. It is heartening to note that more women are taking interest in theatre acting, she noted. Pointing out that Rangayana had earlier hosted ‘Akka’ theatre festival, she said Kadamba Ranga Vedike had done an excellent job by conducting this solo women’s theatre festival, which is unique.

Senior theatre artiste Rameshwari Varma said it is happy to note that Mysuru has hosted a theatre festival for women. Stressing on the need for a greater participation of women in theatre, she lauded the organisers for providing a platform for women to exhibit their acting talent.

Later, Manjula Badami of Sanehalli Gramaranga Samskruthika Trust presented the play ‘Vasundhare.’

Veteran theatre promoter Rajashekar Kadamba and others were present. Today (Feb. 3), Centre for Divine Arts, Bengaluru, will stage ‘Avvarasi’ with Dr. Leela Basavaraj as the solo actor, at 7 pm. Entry is free.