Installation of Utsava Murthi at Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple

February 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The installation ceremony of Trigunatmika Sri Rajarajeshwari Devata Utsava Murthi and Kumbhabhishekha Mahotsava will be held at Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple in BEML Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in city on Feb. 4 and 5.

The rituals of the ceremony will begin as early as 6.30 am on Feb. 4 where 108 women will carry Kalasha from Shiva Temple on Bogadi Ring Road till Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple following which Ganapathi Puja, Ganga Puja, Swasthi Punyaha, Hruthvi Gwarana Vihita Kalasa Stapane and Mahamangalarathi will be performed. Prasada will be distributed to all the devotees.

At 6.30 pm, Stapitha Devata Puja, Vihita Homas and Mahamangalarathi will be performed and Prasada will be distributed.

On Feb. 5, Kumbhabhisheka, Stapitha Devata Puja, Vihita Homas, Prana Pratishtana, Rajarajeshwari Mahayaga, Mahamangalarathi will be held from 6.30 am onwards, following which Prasada will be distributed.

Religious Meeting

A Religious Meeting will be held at 12 noon. Talakadu’s Sri Balakrishnananda Samasthanam Seer Sri Govindananda Saraswathi Swamiji will grace the occasion. MLA G.T. Devegowda will preside. BEML Mysuru Chief General Manager V. Venkata Subba Rao, BEML Mysuru Employees’ Association President Govinda Reddy, BEML Mysuru Employees Housing Co-operative Society President Rajesh Raje Urs, BEML Mysuru Officers Union Joint Secretary G. Madegowda, BEML Mysuru SC and ST Employees Welfare Association President D. Narayana, Rajarajeshwari Nagar Residents Welfare Association President H.P. Lingaraju and Sri Rajarajeshwari Gelathi Mandali President Vijayalakshmi Sudarshan will be the chief guests.

For details, cotact Mob: 93426-77405 or Ph: 0821-7966019.