E-Commerce and Digital Marketing Training Programme for Women Entrepreneurs held

February 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: UBANTU-Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs Associations, Bengaluru, in association with Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and WISE- Women’s Wing of MCCI, had organised a two-day ‘E-Commerce and Digital Marketing Training Programme for Women Entrepreneurs’ in city recently.

First day, the training was held through online and the next training session was held at Skanray Technologies Auditorium in Hebbal, Mysuru.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra was the chief guest. Mayor Shivakumar, MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju, Kiran Pattathil, Plant Cluster-Head, Asian Paints, Vishwaprasad Alva, Managing Director, Skanray, were the guests of honour.

K. Ratna Prabha, Founder-President, UBANTU and former Chief Secretary, presided. Mikiko Tanaka, Head, ESCAP South and South-West Asia Office, New Delhi, was present.

T.A. Vasantha Kumari, President-WISE (Women In Small Enterprises), welcomed. Padmini Shivanna, Vice-President, WISE, participated in the programme.

Rachana Mahesh, Honorary Secretary, WISE, compered the programme. Rajalakshmi R. Vice-President, Uma Reddy, Vice-President (Operations) and Jyothi Balakrishna, Honorary Secretary from UBANTU participated in the Sessions.

Around 250 members, including women entrepreneurs and students participated in the programme and availed the benefits.