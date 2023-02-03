TATA Steel PGTI Qualifying School 2023 Golf, Kolkata: Six-shot advantage for Mysuru-based golfer Aryan

February 3, 2023

Kolkata: Mysuru-based golfer Aryan Roopa Anand maintained his overnight six-shot advantage with an error-free five-under 65 as his total moved to 18-under 192 after round three. His scores was 64-63-65.

Aryan is playing at the Final Qualifying Stage at the TATA Steel PGTI Qualifying School 2023 at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata.

He will play his final round today. Karan Pratap Singh (68-65-65) of Faridabad continued in second place at 12-under 198 after he too returned a 65, the day’s joint best score.

Aryan Roopa Anand, the outright leader since round one, further consolidated his position at the top yesterday with a flawless effort that featured three birdies on the front-nine and two on the back-nine.

The 21-year-old Aryan, a winner of five amateur titles, scored on all the three par-5s (seventh, 10th and 13th) leaving himself tap-ins on two of them as he played some excellent chip shots.

Aryan, who has represented India at events such as the Asia Pacific Amateur, British Amateur and the Singapore Junior, said, “I was pretty solid today having missed just two fairways and three greens in regulation. It was a neat round as I didn’t have to work hard to save par anywhere.

“My substantial lead after the first two rounds did take the pressure off me but despite that I started afresh today treating it like a new day and didn’t take things for granted. I’ll have the same approach on the final day,” the Mysurean added.

Aryan is the son of Anand Kumar and Roopa. The family lives at Dattagalli in Mysuru city.