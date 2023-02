Power theft: CESC Vigilance Squad registers 26 cases

February 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dy.SP Dharmendra led CESC Vigilance Squad, which raided various places at Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan districts have registered 26 power theft cases.

The squad, which conducted raids in Tandavapura and Suttur in Nanjangud taluk, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan limits, found that 26 persons were stealing power through illegal power connections and registered cases against them.

CESC Vigilance Squad SP Rashmi Paraddi guided Dy.SP Dharmendra, CESC Executive Engineer Tabbasum Afzabanu, Inspectors M. Shivamadaiah, Azaruddin and Mahadevaswamy, officials Avishkumar Patak, Syed Abdul Rahim, B.D. Tilak, Syeda Kausar Begum, Tontaradya, B. Manikantaswamy and staff V.R. Sheshadri, S. Niranjan, S.V. Ramesh, Shylesh Kumar and Udaykumar in the raids.