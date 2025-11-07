16,789 dog bite cases in Mysuru district this year

November 7, 2025

One death; 19,946 anti-rabies vaccines administered

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 16,789 stray dog bite cases, including one death, have been reported across Mysuru district between January and October this year.

Of these, 4,510 cases were recorded within Mysuru city limits, while 12,279 cases — including the fatality — were reported from various taluks.

Taluk-wise data

H.D. Kote – 1,275 (1 death); Hunsur – 2,241; K.R. Nagar – 1,234; Mysuru – 1,256; Nanjangud – 1,480; Periyapatna – 2,291; Saligrama – 684; Sargur – 240; and T. Narasipur – 1,578 cases.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Dr.Nagaraju said that the dog menace persists not just in the city but across the district, with even pet dogs being involved in bite cases.

He informed that 21,162 pet dogs have been identified for anti-rabies vaccination, and from January till date, 19,946 free vaccinations have been administered. In addition, the Department has undertaken public awareness initiatives through posters and handbills in schools and colleges.

530 rabies awareness programmes

Dr.Nagaraju said that 530 rabies awareness programmes have been conducted so far and urged the public to remain cautious. He also appealed to pet owners to ensure the timely vaccination of their dogs to prevent the spread of rabies.

It may be recalled that the stray dog menace has been steadily increasing not only within Mysuru city but also on its outskirts, with packs of dogs often seen roaming and, at times, attacking pedestrians.

Authorities have also blamed improper waste disposal by citizens and meat shop owners, who dump leftover food and meat waste along roadsides, attracting strays.

Pet owners are also wary of taking their dogs for walks, fearing attacks by strays, particularly in areas like Vijayanagar, Yadavagiri, Gokulam, Kuvempunagar, Bannimantap and J.P. Nagar.

Though the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) continues to conduct sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drives, the growing population of stray dogs remains an unresolved issue.