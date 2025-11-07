Mob vents anger on two RFOs, one Guard

November 7, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Two Range Forest Officers (RFOs) and a Forest Guard faced the fury of an enraged mob at Hale Heggudilu village in Saragur taluk, where a farmer was killed in a tiger attack this morning.

RFO of Nugu Range Amritha, RFO of the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) Ramanjaneya and Forest Guard Nagaraj were allegedly assaulted by villagers angered over the repeated tiger attacks in the region.

The officers were reportedly beaten on the head and back before Saragur Police intervened and rescued them from the mob. The injured officials were later taken in a Forest Department vehicle to a nearby hospital in Saragur, where they are undergoing treatment, it is learnt.