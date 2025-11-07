Bandipur, Nagarahole safaris, trekking stopped
November 7, 2025

After third incident of tiger killing a man in 15 days, Forest Minister orders full-scale tiger hunt

Mysuru/Bidar: Following the spate of tiger attacks, with the third fatal incident reported this morning in Sargur taluk of Mysuru district, Forest Minister B. Eshwar Khandre has ordered the suspension of safaris at Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves with immediate effect.

The Minister has also directed officials to suspend trekking activities in all areas reporting man-animal conflict.

In his instructions, the Minister asked the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden to halt safaris in both reserves until further orders and to deploy officers, staff and even safari vehicle drivers in the ongoing tiger capture operations.

Expressing deep sorrow over the death of Chowdanayaka, who was killed in a suspected tiger attack at Hale Heggudilu village in Sargur this morning, Khandre termed the loss of yet another life within a month along the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar forest belt as both disturbing and alarming.

He noted with concern that the tragedy occurred despite his earlier directions to officials to intensify efforts to capture the tigers, creating panic among villagers. These directions were issued at a meeting held on Oct. 27, following a tiger attack at Bandipur.

The meeting was attended by Animal Husbandry Minister and Chamarajanagar District In-charge K. Venkatesh, Social Welfare Minister and Mysuru District In-charge Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, local MLAs                                            and farmers.

The Minister further instructed the APCCF (Wildlife) and Director of Project Tiger to camp at the site and take immediate measures to capture the tiger responsible for the repeated attacks on villagers.

