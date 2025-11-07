Tiger Kills again!

November 7, 2025

Deaths So Far…

Oct. 26: Rajashekar, Bennegere near Mullur

Oct. 31: Doddaningaiah, Kurnegala

Nov. 7: Chowdanayaka, Hale Heggudilu

Mysore/Mysuru: In a suspected case of tiger attack, a 44-year-old farmer was found dead this morning in a low-lying pit near his agricultural field at Hale Heggudilu village, bordering Bandipur Forest in Saragur taluk.

This marks the fourth attack and third fatal human-animal conflict reported in Saragur taluk within just 15 days, heightening fear among villagers and mounting pressure on Forest Department personnel, who have been conducting intensive combing operations for over 20 days to trap the tigers that have been terrorising the area.

The deceased has been identified as Chowdanayaka alias Dandanayaka alias Swamy. He had gone to his field around 7.30 am to plough the land using a pair of oxen tied to a yoke. He was preparing the land to sow chia seeds (locally known as ghel) when he is believed to have been attacked by the tiger.

Oxen return raises alarm

When the oxen returned home with the ropes of the yoke still tied around their necks, Nayaka’s wife Rukmini sensed something was wrong. Accompanied by neighbours, she rushed to the field about 1.5 km away, where she found only a few tilled rows of land — but no sign of her husband.

Blood stains and pieces of flesh were soon found nearby. Following the trail, villagers discovered Chowdanayaka’s semi-nude body in a pit located downhill from the field. The tiger had eaten part of his head, face and left thigh.

The angry mob of villagers gathered at the spot.

Survivor of earlier elephant attack

Ironically, Nayaka had survived a wild elephant attack in his field two years ago, when the animal threw him aside with its trunk, leaving him with injuries.

He is survived by his mother Mahadevamma, wife Rukmini and three daughters — Sheela, Shilpa and Shyla. While Sheela is married, the other two are still studying.

Officials including Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S. Prabhakaran, RFO (Nugu Range) Amritha and ACF (Hediyala) D. Paramesh visited the spot.

Villagers said they had noticed tiger movement in the area earlier and had even driven the animal away. However, this is the first fatal tiger attack reported in this part of the village.

Earlier attacks