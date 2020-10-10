200 at Hill Temple, 300 for Jumboo Savari

October 10, 2020

Bengaluru: A three-member COVID-19 State Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) led by its Chairman Dr. M.K. Sudarshan has recommended to the State Government to allow only 200 persons at the inauguration of Dasara-2020 atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 17.

Similarly, for Jumboo Savari inside the Palace on Oct. 26 only 300 people will be allowed. Even for cultural events at Palace, the Panel has limited it to only 50 persons and the duration to just two hours.

The Panel members had visited Chamundi Hill and Palace on Friday and interacted with district officials about Dasara preparations. Later, they left to Bengaluru where they submitted a report containing recommendations to the Government.

Important recommendations

• It is strongly recommended to make Dasara virtual for public. Consequently, public are not allowed this year for above events.

• The number of persons to be allowed for the above events should be strictly adhered to.

• RT-PCR negative report (done after Oct. 14) should be mandatory for all those attending the above events to ensure COVID-19 safety in the venues. This includes all officials, staff, security personnel, media personnel, artistes and others.

• Performers should be local artistes preferably from Mysuru and other districts of Karnataka.

• Compulsory face mask, provision of hand sanitisers and hand washing facility with soap and water, thermal screening, marking of squares or circles at entry, exit and appropriate places to ensure physical distancing.

• Persons with symptoms of cough, cold, fever, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, should not be allowed at venue.