Man dies in wall collapse

October 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A 58-year-old man was killed on the spot when a portion of compound wall of KSRTC bus depot in Kuvempunagar (Aravindanagar side) collapsed due to heavy rains in the city on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Nanjundaswamy, a resident of Aravindanagar, 19th Cross. He was running a tailoring shop on 17th Cross in Aravindanagar since last 15 years.

Hailing from Malavalli in Mandya district, he is survived by his wife Vanajakshi and son Bharath, a second year engineering student.

Incident: Nanjundaswamy had returned to his shop around 4 pm, after attending the ‘Yogakshema Yatra’ held by MLA S.A. Ramdas. As rains started, he went near the compound wall of the KSRTC bus depot to attend nature’s call. At that time, the dampened wall (due to rains since last three days) collapsed on him and was caught under the debris. On receipt of information, Ramdas rushed to the spot and summoned Kuvempunagar Police and ‘Abhaya’ – an emergency team of MCC to the spot to rescue him. By the time the debris was removed, Nanjundaswamy had succumbed. Later, the body was shifted to MMC&RI mortuary. Kuvempunagar Police have registered a case.

Compensation

Consoling family members, the MLA directed the MCC officials to release Rs.20,000 from District Disaster Management Fund as immediate relief and Rs.5,000 towards performing last rites. Former Corporator Jagadish was present at the spot. Ramdas has promised to get Rs.5 lakh compensation from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund soon.

Meanwhile, three cars were also completely damaged in the wall collapse while four other cars had minor damages.