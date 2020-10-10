Device to check road mishaps planned for KSRTC buses

October 10, 2020

Sleep detectors to alert drivers if they doze off while driving and apply brakes automatically

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is planning to install a gadget which will alert the driver behind the wheels and apply the brake automatically if any vehicle or individual suddenly comes before the bus.

This was disclosed by Transport Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi during a review meeting of KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC here recently.

“This device being manufactured by a few companies will be a boon for the State Transport Corporation as it is losing Rs. 100 crore every year by way of compensation to be paid to accident victims involving the Government buses,” Savadi said.

He said the sleep detectors will alert drivers if they doze off while driving. It will send a signal that will wake up drivers. Apart from this, the brakes will be applied automatically if any other vehicle or person accidentally comes before the bus.

The KSRTC officials were in touch with companies that were involved in manufacturing of such hi-tech gadgets to install them in the Government buses in a phased manner.

“Accidents take place not only due to rash and negligence of the Government buses but also of others. Hundreds of people have lost lives in accidents. The State Transport Corporation has coughed up huge amount as compensation without its mistake,” he said.

The Minister said some high-end cars have this technology and it will send signal to driver if drowsing and apply the brake immediately if somebody or vehicle suddenly comes before the vehicle. If this successfully works in buses, the same will be installed in all the Government buses in phases, he added.

Courier service

Savadi said KSRTC will start the courier service from next month to generate additional revenue to the Corporation. The operation of buses had remained suspended for over three months owing to COVID-19.

Despite operation of buses since June, the number of people travelling in buses has not picked up. As a result, only 60 percent of buses were operated post-lockdown. All wasteful expenditure had been cut. Even new recruitment had been put on hold temporarily, he added.

Anjum Parvez, Principal Secretary, Department of Transport, Dr. Shivayogi Kalasad, Managing Director, KSRTC, Dr. Arun, Director (Security & Vigilance), BMTC, Kurmarao, Managing Director, NWKRTC and other senior officials were present.