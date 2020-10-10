Leopard sighting scares Aishwarya Layout residents

October 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents of Aishwarya Layout on the outskirts of Bogadi are scared after sighting a leopard in the vicinity.

The leopard movement has been caught in CC camera installed at a house of Dr. Anil in the Layout. Since the dogs were barking continuously that night, residents checked the CCTV footages next morning and were shocked to see a leopard moving on roads. The video clipping has gone viral on social media.

Residents of Aishwarya Layout, Ravishankar Layout, Judicial Layout, Treasury Employees Layout and others were feeling scared to come out of their houses after dark. The biggest worry for the property owners is that a lot of children and senior citizens stay in these layouts. Besides, a school is also located in the same area. Residents have appealed the Forest Department to nab the leopard.

Meanwhile, a Forest Officer has admitted the presence of leopard in the area and said so far, it has not done anything to anybody. However, staff will be sent to the spot to take required action, he added.