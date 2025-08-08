200 native rice varieties to be showcased at Desi Akki Mela

August 8, 2025

Two-day event with cooking contests at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry from Aug. 9

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city is all set to host a two-day Desi Akki Mela from tomorrow (Aug. 9) at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, as part of an awareness campaign aimed at educating both consumers and merchants about the many varieties of naturally grown paddy. The event is being organised by ‘Sahaja Samrudha’ and ‘Save Our Rice’. It will be open for visitors from 10 am to 8 pm.

Over 200 traditional paddy varieties will be showcased at the Mela and will be available for purchase, especially for sowing during the upcoming monsoon season. In addition, the event will feature organic products, fruits, vegetables, native seeds and various value-added products for sale.

Rice richness of Old Mysore region

The Old Mysuru region was once renowned for its diverse paddy varieties such as Rajamudi, Ratnachudi, Rajabhoga, Putta Battha, Bangara Kaddi and others. The rice from these varieties was widely used to prepare dishes that were not only delicious but also highly nutritious.

However, in recent times, people have been drawn to polished white rice, which has been linked to various health issues. The Desi Akki Mela aims to highlight and promote a wide range of healthier alternatives, including red, cream, black and aromatic rice varieties.

In addition to Karnataka’s own Karigajivili, Rajamudi, Doddyaga, Dodda Byra Nellu, Sidda Sanna and Rajabhoga, the Mela will also feature popular native rice varieties from other states—such as Kala Namak from Uttar Pradesh, Kalajeera from Odisha, Komal Chawal from Assam, Mapillai Samba from Tamil Nadu and Chitti Muthyalu from Andhra Pradesh.

To introduce younger generations to India’s rich food heritage, a Desi Cooking Contest will also be held as part of the two-day event. Interested participants must bring a dish prepared at home using any variety of desi rice to the venue at 11 am on Aug. 10. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three entries.

A drawing contest for children is also being organised under the theme ‘The World of Rice I Saw’. The contest is open to two age categories: 5-10 years and 10-15 years. Participants must complete their drawings at home and submit them at the venue by 11 am on Aug. 10. Six selected entries will receive prizes. For details contact Manju on Mob.: 70900-09944.