21 Policemen of State get President's Medal
21 Policemen of State get President’s Medal

January 27, 2022

Bengaluru: A total of 21 Police Officers from the State including three from Mysuru city and district have bagged the President’s Police Medal. While two senior IPS Officers  B. Dayananda and R. Hitendra have bagged President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, other 19 Officers have secured the Medal for Meritorious Service. Dayananda is currently serving as ADGP (Intelligence) while Hitendra is serving as ADGP (Crime and Technical Services).

The three Officers from Mysuru who have bagged the medal are: KSRP 5th Battalion Commandant at Mysuru R. Janardhan; Hunsur Sub-division Dy.SP P. Ravi Prasad and N.R. Sub- division Head Constable Lingarajappa.

The other Police Officers who have bagged the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Dr. B.R. Ravikanthegowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru, K.N. Yeshwanthkumar, Dy.SP, CID Cyber Crime at Bengaluru, D. Kumar, ACP, Halasur Sub-division, Bengaluru, Malleshaiah, Dy.SP, Anekal Sub-division, K.M. Ramesh, Dy.SP, Lokayukta, B.K. Shekar, Dy.SP, CID, B.M. Gangadhar, ACP, CCRB, Kalaburagi and S. Krishnamurthy, Lokayukta Inspector.

Dayananda had served as Mysuru City Police Commissioner in 2015-16 while Ravikanthegowda had served as DCP at Mysuru in 2009-10 and Yeshwanthkumar as Police  Sub-Inspector and Inspector at various Police Stations in Mysuru earlier.

Yeshwanthkumar was recently awarded ‘India Cyber Cop of the Year-2021’, given by Data  Security Council of India.

