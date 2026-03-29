327 probationary PSIs pass out from KPA

March 29, 2026

Anil Kumar M. Tippannanavar of Gadag emerges as the Overall Best Trainee

Build a drug-free Karnataka: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tells Cops

Mysore/Mysuru: The 46th batch of Probationary Police Sub-Inspectors (Civil), comprising 327 PSIs, including 237 male and 90 female, passed out from the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) this morning. Of them, 143 are graduates, 1 BDS graduate, 56 post-graduates and 127 engineering graduates.

Speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour at the KPA Grounds, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that creating a drug-free Karnataka should be the prime focus of the Police Department to protect the youth from falling prey to narcotic substances.

“Inspectors and Sub Inspectors working in various Police Stations will have information about drug manufacturing units and people involved. They must work promptly to eliminate such elements to make our society free from drugs.”

“Police personnel should work with utmost dedication to ensure justice is served to everyone. There must be no compromise on delivering justice. Criminals must not be spared and the Police must not succumb to money power, irrespective of the level of pressure,” he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presenting the CM’s Trophy to Overall Best Trainee Anil Kumar M. Tippannanavar of Gadag as Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, DG&IGP Dr. M.A. Saleem, ADGP (Training) Devajyoti Ray and KPA Director N. Vishnuvardhana look on.

He also added that stringent measures must be initiated to address the growing number of cybercrimes in the State.

Stating that the Police Department was known for its discipline, patience, bravery, honesty and humanity, Siddaramaiah added that the Department had the great responsibility of protecting every section of the society.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, who said, “The day a woman can walk freely on the roads at night, that day we can say that India has achieved independence,” the Chief Minister called upon the Police personnel to work towards creating such a people-friendly and women-friendly environment.

Siddaramaiah also assured that the State Government would extend complete support to the Police personnel while they were on duty to create a drug-free and crime-free society.

“There is no need for the Police personnel to worry about their families while on duty as the State Government would extend all support for their welfare and safety,” he said.

He also added that the State Government had filled up 4,911 vacancies in the Police Department in the past three years and added that the remaining 8,000 vacancies would be filled at the earliest. Siddaramaiah also announced Rs. 2 lakh cash reward for the KPA staff members on the occasion.

Later, he presented awards to outstanding trainees, which included medals, trophies and cash prizes. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C.Mahadevappa, Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister K. Venkatesh, MLAs Tanveer Sait and T.S. Srivatsa, DG&IGP Dr. M.A. Saleem, ADGP (Training) Devajyoti Ray, Karnataka Police Academy Director N. Vishnuvardhana and Deputy Director S.L. Chennabasavanna were present on the occasion.

Best Trainees

Overall Best Trainee: Anil Kumar M. Tippannanavar – Gadag (Chief Minister’s Trophy, Chief Minister Sword, DG&IGP Baton, DG&IGP (Retd.) B.N. Garudachar cash reward of Rs. 10,000.

Overall Best Woman Trainee: G. Shambhavi – Chitradurga (Home Minister’s Trophy, DG&IGP (Retd.) B.N. Garudachar and Vatsala Garudachar cash reward of Rs. 10,000).

Best Outdoor Trainee: M. Sunil – Hassan (DG&IGP Cup).

Best in Rifle Firing: C.K. Dasharatha – Mysuru.

Best in Pistol Firing: L.K. Sridhar – Bengaluru.