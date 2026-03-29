CM’s Medal for 4 City Cops
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CM’s Medal for 4 City Cops

March 29, 2026

Bengaluru: Four Mysuru City Police personnel are among 153 Police officers and staff, including IPS Officers, across the State, who have been selected for the conferment of Chief Minister’s Medal. According to a notification issued from the office of DG and IGP, the recipients will be awarded the medal, during a ceremony to be held on Apr. 2 in the city.

The recipients are Vijayanagar Police Inspector Suresh Kumar, Inspector of Police Training School (PTS) K. Shanmuga Verma, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of City Special Branch (CSB), Ashokapuram Police Station S. Shivakumar and City Armed Reserve (CAR) Head Constable Jayakumar.

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