‘New traffic signals for future growth’

March 29, 2026

Minister defends 43 new traffic signals across Mysuru city

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has said that the additional 43 traffic signal lights recently installed in Mysuru city are based on scientific planning, keeping in mind the city’s future growth, smooth traffic flow and road safety.

Speaking to reporters at Mysore Airport yesterday, the Minister said, such futuristic measures would benefit the city in the long run.

“If there are any shortcomings, they can be addressed,” Minister Dr. Mahadevappa said, responding to criticism over the installation of signals.

The clarification comes amid public criticism that traffic signals have been installed at short intervals, reportedly every 100 metres, leading to traffic congestion. Apart from the public, some industry leaders have also questioned the move, stating that signals have been installed at relatively less busy junctions, which they said have worsened traffic jams.

Dr. Mahadevappa, who inspected the newly installed signal lights, also reviewed the white-topping works of roads, the under-construction KSRTC Bus Stand at Bannimantap and the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan project on Dewan’s Road.

NR MLA Tanveer Sait explaining to District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, about KSRTC bus stand works in Bannimantap, yesterday.

Stating that the City Police Commissioner had explained the scientific basis for installing the signals, the Minister clarified that they had not been placed at very short distances.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, who accompanied the Minister, supported the initiative, stating that the installation of signals had helped reduce accidents on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

On the progress of Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan, Dr. Mahadevappa said officials have been instructed to complete the project by August. The Minister said 12 roads covering 46 kms in city will be taken up for white-topping, with assured durability of 30 years.