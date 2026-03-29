Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil inaugurates medical facilities
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Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil inaugurates medical facilities

March 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Medical Education Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil inaugurated a slew of new  medical facilities — EEG (Electro Encephalo Graph), NCS (Nerve Conduction Study), Neuro Cath Lab, Cath Lab, ESW (Kidney Stone Removal) machinery, X-Ray Department, Bio-Chemistry Lab, Endoscopy Unit  among others — at Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital, attached to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) located on KRS Road in Metagalli, this noon.

During his visit, patients submitted a memorandum to Minister Patil seeking free dialysis treatment for patients suffering from kidney ailments and other necessary medical facilities for the poor and the needy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Patil said, the State Government is committed for adding more medical facilities in hospitals attached to Government-run Medical Colleges across the State, for the benefit of patients.

“The Government is working towards providing advanced medical care to all sections of the society,” he added.

MLA K. Harishgowda, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani and other faculty members and officials were present.

The Minister, later, visited Trauma Care Centre, PKTB and CD Hospital and Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research, all on KRS Road.

He is scheduled to visit K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital later in the afternoon.

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