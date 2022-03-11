40-year-old woman’s organs save 5 lives

March 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Forty-year-old Savitha was admitted to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on Feb.18, 2022. She suffered with Basal ganglia haemorrhage and underwent craniotomy. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to ICU for life support and intensive care.

Savitha was kept on life support for two days while she was in a very critical state. On the third day, Mar. 9 at 7.30 am she was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure as per the hospital protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994 by panellist doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals.

Savitha was healthy before this incident and further test confirmed her eligibility for organ donation. Her family was counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol and her husband came forward to donate her organs. As per organ donation protocols, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe, which was earlier known as ZCCK (Zonal Coordination Committee of Karnataka), initiated the process by the organ recipients waiting list.

At around 4 pm on Wednesday, Savitha’s organs (Heart, 2 Kidneys, 1 Liver and Corneas) were harvested and cross clamp was done at 6.20 pm at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru. The organs donated are as per the following table:

Apollo BGS Hospitals is the Licensed Centre for Multiorgan Transplants in Mysuru and has performed the highest number of Liver and Kidney Transplants in the region becoming a beacon of quality and hope for patients wait-listed for the organ transplants in this part of the region. A total of 300 transplants are performed including Liver and Kidney, according to Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President & Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

Apollo BGS Hospitals has thanked the family of the deceased for coming forward for this noble cause in promoting organ donation; Lijamol Joseph, Chief Transplant Coordinator and Jeeva Sarthakathe team for carrying out sustained deceased donor transplantation activities and educating the public on organ donation; City Traffic Police for extending support in creating the ‘Green Corridor’ from Mysuru to Bengaluru.