Wadiyars felicitate women achievers at Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology

March 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Trishika Kumari Wadiyar felicitated women achievers at Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology in city and also inaugurated a week-long free consultation (Mar. 9 to 15) and mobile bus.

Bharath Hospital not only provides quality treatment to cancer patients but is also involved in empowering women.

Those felicitated are Dr. R. Indira, former HoD of Sociology, University of Mysore, Dr. Y.S. Madhavi, Senior Radiation Oncologist, Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology, Mangala, one among leader of self-help group and Bhudevi, a teacher from Vinayaka Gnana Vidya Shale.

Speaking after inaugurating free consultation, mobile bus and felicitating the achievers, Yaduveer KC Wadiyar remembered the contribution of Rani Lakshmammanni and Kempa Nanjammanni. Both Rani Lakshmammanni and Kempa Nanjammanni played important roles in women empowerment, providing education and setting up hospitals including Vani Vilas and Minto Hospitals in Bengaluru.

He also lauded Bharath Hos-pital and Institute of Oncology for holding a week-long free consultation camp and taking their mobile bus to rural places where there are not much facilities like in city.

Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman of HCG and Chairman of Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (HCG BHIO), who presided said that during free health camps, they noticed that 75 percent of women were anaemic in reproductive age and their haemoglobin level was less than 9.

Dr. Indira, a cancer survivor, called upon the cancer patients not to lose heart. Sharing her experience she said, “In 2013, I was diagnosed with cancer. Initially I was shattered but later on doctors at HCG BHIO told me that it is a matter of time until you will be back. I just followed doctor’s advice and today I am doing well, attending more national and international conferences than earlier.”