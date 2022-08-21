40,000 flower pots, 5,000 foliage plants at Dasara Flower Show

August 21, 2022

Free entry for public on September 26, the first day

Mysore/Mysuru: The countdown for a grand Dasara-2022 festival has begun with preparations for various activities happening across the city.

Arrangements and background works are underway for the Dasara Fruits and Flower Show, scheduled to be held from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5 at Kuppanna Park. The Dasara Flower Show is happening after a gap of two years, following the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Flower Show will exhibit various cut flowers including French Marigold Vinca Marigold, Salvia, Aster, Antirrhinum, Celosia, Chrysanthemum, Dalia, Dianthus, Zinnia, Sunflower, Cockscomb, Petunia, Pentas, Roses, Chrysanthemum, Anthurium, Poinsettia, Kalanchoe, Curcuma, Orchids, Rex begonia, Bougainvillea etc.,

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Horticulture Department Deputy Director K. Rudresh said that sealed tenders for the Flower Show have been called which will end on Sept. 3 after which the tender will be awarded. The theme of the flower show will be decided later, he added.

“We have already planted saplings in over 40,000 flower pots over the past three months. More than 5,000 foliage plants are being grown at various Horticulture Department nurseries,” he added.

“As we do not get any Dasara grants from the Government for the Flower Show, we are dependent on the tender amount. The tenders will be opened on Sept. 6 and full-fledged preparations will start later. Preparations like cleaning and painting works are being carried out at the Kuppanna Park now and the Glass House is being set up for the Flower Show,” he said.

Pointing out that there will be free entry for the public on the first day of the Show, Rudresh said that the concept and this year’s highlight for the flower show will be decided only after chairing a meeting with the top officials and after the tender process is finished.