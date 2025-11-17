42 Indians dead in bus-fuel tanker collision near Medina in Saudi
42 Indians dead in bus-fuel tanker collision near Medina in Saudi

November 17, 2025

Most passengers who were on the bus were from Hyderabad in Telangana

New Delhi: At least 45 people are feared to have died after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near Medina. Around 42 of those who died were Indian nationals, according to local media  in Saudi Arabia.

The bus was reportedly on its way from Mecca to Medina when the crash happened around 1.30 am (IST) near Mufrihat. Most passengers on the bus were from Hyderabad in Telangana, according to local reports.

The group was reportedly returning from Mecca after completing their rituals and was en route to Medina at the time of the accident.

Reports also said that at least 11 women and 10 children were among the victims, though authorities are still verifying the numbers. Rescue teams said the bus was completely charred, making identification of victims extremely challenging.

PM condoles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in the Saudi bus accident and the Telangana Government has issued control room numbers – +91 7997959754 and +91 9912919545 – to assist the family of victims. Indian embassy in Jeddah has set up a 24×7 control room and issued a toll-free helpline number (8002440003).

