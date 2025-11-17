Tigers close to villages: 11 caught, 21 more roaming

November 17, 2025

As tigers avoid direct eye contact, farmers create an illusion of constant watchfulness

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a series of tiger attacks in the forest-bordering villages of Saragur taluk, which left three people dead and one farmer seriously injured, the Forest Department has launched an intensive combing operation.

So far, 11 tigers, including six cubs, have been safely captured. Officials have confirmed that 21 more tigers are still roaming the area and have urged residents to remain alert.

Speaking to reporters, Mysuru DCF (Wildlife) K. Paramesh said that an estimated 21 tigers are currently active in the riverine and forested zones of the Bandipur and Nagarahole ranges.

Since Oct. 16, four separate tiger attacks have been reported in Saragur taluk, prompting the deployment of multiple forest teams. The combing operation is being supported by trained elephants — Mahendra, Bhima, Sugreeva and Lakshmana — along with other departmental elephants.

The department clarified that the tigers have not ventured deep into human settlements but are taking shelter in thick vegetation near rivers, streams and agricultural fields along the forest fringes — primarily to protect their cubs.

Such behaviour is common during the August–December breeding season, a period that typically witnesses heightened human–wildlife conflict due to increased tiger movement near human habitats.

To strengthen surveillance and improve tracking efficiency, thermal drones have been deployed in Saragur and Nanjangud taluks. Capable of detecting movement even at night, these drones have become a crucial tool in monitoring tiger activity and ensuring public safety.

The Forest Department has assured that all necessary precautions are in place to safeguard residents in forest-bordering villages while managing the ongoing human–wildlife conflict with minimal harm to both people and animals.