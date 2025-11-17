India’s first Silk Museum to come up in Mysuru

November 17, 2025

120-acre land at Central Silk Board identified; silk’s 2,000-year journey to be showcased

Bengaluru: The country’s first Silk Museum is set to come up in Mysuru, the birthplace of the world-renowned Mysore Silk. The museum will showcase the history of silk in India, tracing its journey from the era of Tipu Sultan to the present day and will feature silk cocoons and other materials used in fabric production.

Dr. S. Manthira Moorthy, Director, National Silkworm Seed Organisation (NSSO) under Central Silk Board (CSB), said that the proposed museum will be established at CSB premises, which spans a vast 120-acre campus. The project cost will be finalised after tender process, he said. A dedicated team will be deputed to oversee the project, with a target of completing the museum within two years from the next fiscal (2026).

“It will be the first-of-its-kind museum with unique and innovative features, offering a detailed presentation of the evolution of silk — from silkworm to cocoon, yarn to weaving and finally to fabric,” Dr. Moorthy said.

Study tours in China, Italy

Ahead of the project, CSB officials visited museums and facilities in China and Italy to study global best practices. They examined notable collections, including 2,000-year-old exhibits in China. Meanwhile, the process of gathering artefacts with traditional and heritage value from silk-producing States and farmers is underway.

Beyond displays, the museum will educate visitors on differentiating between genuine and counterfeit silk. A dedicated section will exhibit silk by-products. Globally, there is a growing demand for protein, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products made using silk.

Seri-States of India report

According to the Seri-States of India 2024 report, Karnataka contributes 32 percent of the country’s silk production. The State has 11,526 villages engaged in sericulture, involving 1,48,704 farmers and 6,749 reelers.

Sericulture was introduced in this region during the reign of Tipu Sultan. Silk cocoon production began in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar, before gradually expanding to other districts.

In 2023-24, Karnataka produced 12,463 tonnes of silk, comprising 2,806 tonnes of bivoltine silk and 9,657 tonnes of multivoltine (mixed breed) silk.

New silk circuit planned in Assam

The Central Government has launched Silk Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and is planning another tourism circuit in Assam. Both the State and Central Governments are working to popularise the silk production chain and fabric. Silk thread collected in Mysuru will also be showcased at the upcoming Silk Museum.