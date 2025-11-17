CM to inaugurate centenary of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram

November 17, 2025

Union & State Ministers to attend 4-day celebrations from Nov. 21

Mysore/Mysuru: The four-day centenary celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna (RK)Ashram will take place from Nov.21 to 24 at the Ashram premises in Yadavagiri, Mysuru.

Announcing this at a press meet at the Ashram this noon, RK Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji said that the centenary celebrations of Mysuru Ashram, the Golden Jubilee of Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE) and the Silver Jubilee of the Ashram’s ‘Viveka Prabha’ magazine will be jointly celebrated from Nov.21 to 24.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will formally inaugurate the event in the presence of Swami Gautamanandaji, President of Ramakrishna Mutt and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Mutt, West Bengal, at 3.30 pm on Nov.21. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil and Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, Bengaluru, K. Prakash, will be present,” he said.

Prior to formal inauguration, Sri Ramakrishna Puja, Homa and Arati will be held from 6.30 am on Nov.21, following which Narayana Seva will be performed in the presence of Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaparasanna Teertha Swamiji at 10.15 am. Later, MLA R.V. Deshpande, Chairperson of Administrative Reforms Commission, Karnataka, will release the Centenary Souvenir at 11.50 am. Former Ministers S.T. Somashekar and B.C. Nagesh and former DGP H.C. Kishore Chandra will be present.

‘Nagara Sankeertana,’ a Bhajana Yatra, will be taken out by devotee groups from Sri Chandramouleshwara Temple in Vontikoppal to the Ashram at 5 pm on Nov.20.

On Nov.22, the event will begin with Ushakeertana at 6.15 am, followed by Viveka Yatra at 8.45 am. District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the Golden Jubilee of RIMSE at 2.45 pm. Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh will be the guest of honour.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the floodlit field display at 6.30 pm at Ramakrishna (RK) Vidyashala stadium in the presence of NITI Ayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar and Principal Secretary of Finance Department, Karnataka, Rithesh Kumar Singh.

On Nov.23, the programme will begin with Ushakeerthana at 6.15 am, followed by ‘Santa Samagama’ at 9 am. Later, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna will inaugurate the Silver Jubilee of ‘Viveka Prabha’ and Kannada Publications of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram at 3 pm, following which a symposium on Sri Ramakrishna, Sri Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda will take place at 6 pm.

On Nov. 24, the concluding day programme will begin with ‘Ushakeerthana’ at 6.15 am, following which ‘Samarpana Samavesha’ will take place at 9 am, which will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in the presence of Swami Gautamanandaji, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

Later, ‘Viveka Gatha,’ a multimedia cultural programme on the making of Vivekananda and his inspiring message will be held at 5.30 pm, which will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi and a host of other dignitaries.

The 4-day event will feature a total of 19 sessions and 400 Pourakarmikas will be invited to take part in the programmes.

RK Ashram’s Yukteshanandaji and Mahamedanandaji, Ramakrishna Seva Sangha President Prof. Chandrashekar, Ramakrishna Vidyashala Principal T.K. Chandrashekar, former Principal S. Balaji and Alumni Association Secretary Arun Kumar were present at the press meet.