‘Name Anjanadri Hill Range as Valmiki Wildlife Sanctuary’

November 17, 2025

MLA Janardhan Reddy inaugurates Birsa Munda Jayanti celebrations in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Gangavathi BJP MLA G. Janardhan Reddy has demanded naming of Anjanadri Hill Range in Koppal district of the State, which finds mention in Valmiki’s Ramayana, as Valimiki Wildlife Sanctuary.

He was speaking at Birsa Munda Jayanti, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, programme organised by the City and District BJP Units at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus here on Saturday.

“We should remember tribal leader Birsa Munda with pride, who fought against the British hegemony and strived for promotion of Sanatana Dharma. Hitherto, only leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subash Chandra Bose etc., used to hog the limelight in the struggle for independence. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced lesser-known freedom fighters and revolutionaries of the country who fought against the British, to the entire world. The Centre should also come up with a good programme in remembrance of Halagali Beda community who showed valour in fighting against the British,” Reddy, who is also a former Minister, maintained.

Pointing out that he has demanded naming of Kishkindha Forest of Anjanadri Hill Range, which finds mention in Valmiki Ramayana, Reddy said he hoped that the Government would take action in this regard.

MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, in his speech, said that Birsa Munda’s Movement was not just limited to attaining power, but was also an outrage against the Britishers’ attempts to alter our centuries old rich culture and traditions.

Noting that every community joined the struggle in fight for gaining independence from the British, he expressed disappointment that our curriculum had fell short on highlighting this to the citizens of our country.

Social activist Vadiraj said that Birsa Muda Jayanti is being celebrated across the country as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, in honour of the great tribal leader.

Stating that though Birsa died at an young age, he had left behind a great legacy of bravery and valour, he bemoaned that the struggles of Birsa Munda has not come much to the fore like other top freedom fighters.

“The Union Government has been celebrating Birsa Munda Jayanti as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas since 2021. Brisa Munda is the first tribal leader whose Jayanti is being celebrated across the country and Prime Minister Modi is responsible for this,” Vadiraj maintained.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, BJP City President L. Nagendra, BJP District (Rural) President K.N. Subbanna, BJP ST Morcha State President Bangaru Hanumanthu, former Mysuru Mayors Shivakumar and Sandesh Swamy, party leaders M.G. Mahesh, Mangala Somashekar, Appanna, Siddarajanna, Balaraj, Basavaraju, Krishnappa, Mirle Srinivas Gowda, Shivashankar, Mahesh, Muddukrishna, N.V. Phaneesh, Gopalakrishna, Cable Mahesh, B.M. Raghu and others were present.