Alleged harassment to girl student: Police register case against UoM lecturer

November 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Jayalakshmipuram Police have registered a case against a lecturer serving at University of Mysore’s School of Engineering over alleged harassment to a girl student.

The lecturer, who is accused of harassing the girl student, is Bharat Bhargav.

In her complaint, the girl has accused the lecturer of harassing her since a few years alleging that the lecturer was pestering her to go out with him, asking her to give him a party for securing good marks and calling her to his office on the pretext of entering marks.

She has further stated in the complaint that she had spoken about it with a woman lecturer and also met the Head of the Department (HoD) along with her classmates and had informed about the harassment by the lecturer. But the lecturer called her over the phone and threatened her besides telling her that he would give her good marks and also get her a job in a very good company.

Continuing, the girl student has also stated in her complaint that due to her internship, she was unable to go to the college and when she went to the college on Nov. 14, the lecturer had spoken about her body, asked her to go with him to a club, failing which he (lecturer) would fail her in the exam. She has stated that she has told about it to the HoD.

Based on the complaint from the girl student, Jayalakshmipuram Police have registered a case in this regard.