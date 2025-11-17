Tribute to Saalumarada Thimmakka with a resolve to grow more trees

November 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Environmental groups across Mysuru came together to offer heartfelt tributes to Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka, revered as ‘Vruksha Mathe’ and a tireless ambassador for nature.

The homage was held at Hasiru Mysuru Nursery Farm near Bandipalya, where participants offered floral respects to her portrait and observed a moment of silence.

The event featured poetry recitations and songs celebrating Thimmakka’s inspiring life. Her legacy was remembered not just through words but through a renewed commitment to environmental stewardship.

Noted environmentalist and former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, who has been cultivating over 15,000 saplings annually and distributing them free of cost for the past eight years, spoke at the gathering.

He recalled how Thimmakka, born into a Dalit family and facing poverty and childlessness, overcame adversity by planting and nurturing 365 banyan trees along a roadside — an act that immortalised her.

Despite being illiterate, Thimmakka’s awakened conscience led her to a life of ecological service that inspired millions. Rajeev emphasised that while many of us are educated and economically secure, we often lack basic environmental concern.

He noted that true wisdom requires cultural sensitivity and in this regard, Thimmakka was deeply cultured from birth. In a time when childlessness was stigmatised, she raised trees as her children — a gesture of profound compassion.

Rajeev urged citizens to honour Thimmakka’s ideals by planting and nurturing trees, ensuring her spirit lives on through every sapling. “To preserve our future, we must preserve our environment,” he said.

Parashuramegowda, a Foun-ding-Member of Parisara Balaga, echoed this sentiment, stating that the best way to honour Thimmakka is to grow trees. “Born in poverty and without children, she raised trees with love and care. Her ideals must be embraced in today’s world,” he added.

