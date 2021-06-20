48 children lose both their parents in pandemic second wave

June 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 48 children have lost both their parents in the current second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in State, said Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle.

Speaking to reporters here yesterday, she said that 947 kids have lost either one of their parents to the contagion which included 91 in Mysuru district. The Department has been collecting details of kids becoming orphans. Fortunately, Suttur Mutt of Mysuru and Siddaganga Mutt of Tumakuru have come forward to provide free education and boarding for these kids.

The Minister said the State Government under its new initiative, ‘Mukhyamantri Balaseva Yojane’ will take care of education of such kids. Besides, Rs. 3,500 is deposited into bank accounts of those children monthly. After SSLC, laptops will be distributed to those children to pursue higher education. If the child is over 21 years of age, Rs. 1 lakh will be deposited in her name.

She further said that the orphaned kids were presently under the care of their relatives. In case they express their inability to look after them, the Department will bring them from homes and handover to good parents for adoption as per rules. Suppose donors come forward to provide education to these children, the Department will act as a link between donors and children.

Separate Centres

She said separate COVID Care Centres (CCCs) will be opened for children in the wake of warning by experts about the possible third wave affecting kids. Precaution has been taken in each district. In case any kid below 10 years of age requires home isolation, parents will be asked to be with the ward to take care. This requires co-operation of legislators, district administration, Health and Education Departments and ASHA workers. An action plan has been prepared regarding COVID test for kids. The Covid Care Centres are proposed to be opened in open spaces and shishuvihara.

“I have been visiting the houses of kids who lost their parents due to pandemic to console them. When I can visit what is bothering officers from visiting those houses,” she questioned.

Malnutrition kids

Jolle said according to Department statistics, there are 9,200 undernourished kids in the State to whom nutritious food was supplied. Anganwadi workers were distributing nutrition rich food to pregnant and lactating mother by visiting houses. This facility has been extended even to migrated women. Each Anganwadi worker was given an incentive of Rs. 2,000 and compensation of Rs. 30 lakh in case of death due to Coronavirus. Last year, compensation has been given to families of 20 Anganwadi workers.

Child marriage

She said the Department had received 3,589 complaints of child marriage of which 3,277 marriages were stopped and FIR has been registered against 208 persons.

After the meeting, Minister Shashikala visited the house of two children, who had lost their parents due to pandemic at Gangothri Extension in city and consoled them. The Minister said that the Government would take care of their education expenses and also deposit Rs. 3,500 to their bank account every month.

MLA L. Nagendra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and Women and Child Development Department Asst. Director K. Padma were present.

NGOs and ASHA workers were alerting the Department regarding this. Compared to previous years, the number of child marriages was less, she added.