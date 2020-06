54 containment zones declared in Mysuru

June 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration has declared over 54 containment zones in Mysuru district to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus.

The containment zones are spread across Mysuru city, Taluk, Nanjangud, T. Narasipur, Hunsur and Periyapatna Taluks.

The Zones have been declared based on confirmed Coronavirus positive cases. The Zones will remain out of bounds for 28 days. After the completion of 28 days, the barricades will be removed and there will be free movement.

The following are the containment zones in Mysuru: