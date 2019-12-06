66.25 percent of voting recorded

December 6, 2019

Bengaluru: An estimated 66.25 percent voters exercised their franchise for by-elections to 15 Assembly Constituencies in Karnataka that went to polls yesterday.

The highest turnout was reported in Hoskote Assembly Constituency with 86.77 and the lowest was in K.R. Puram with 43.25 percent. The other two Constituencies in Bengaluru too have recorded low turnout, Mahalakshmi layout with 50.92 percent and Shivajinagar with 44.60 percent, Election Commission said.

Turnout in other Constituencies are: Athani- 76.23 percent, Kagwad- 76.27, Gokak- 73.06, Yellapura- 77.52, Hirekerur- 78.63, Ranebennur-73.53, Vijayanagara-64.95, Yeshwantpur- 54, K.R. Pet – 80 percent, Hunsur- 80.62 and Chikkaballapura- 86.19. Results will be announced on December 9.

The polls that began on a dull note in the morning picked up later in the day. The polls were by and large peaceful except for some snags reported in VVPATs in some booths, which were changed. There were reports of EVMs developing snags in Mahalakshmi Layout and Athani. However, Election Commission officials said polling was not hit anywhere and the snags have been set right within a few minutes.

